Northern Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

