RMG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of RMG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $762.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $618.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

