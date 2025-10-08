iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of IJR opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.