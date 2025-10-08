Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,163.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.