NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,794,264 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NKE opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

