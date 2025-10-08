Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

