Fiserv, Inc. $FI Holdings Boosted by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $52,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of FI opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.99. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

