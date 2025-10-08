SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

