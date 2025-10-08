Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.72.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

