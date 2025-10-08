Country Club Bank Has $925,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,461,000 after purchasing an additional 242,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after purchasing an additional 626,623 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $905.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $911.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $931.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

