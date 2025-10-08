Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 395 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

