Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

