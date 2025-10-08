UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,156 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

