The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:TJX opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

