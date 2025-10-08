Country Club Bank Sells 74 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 118.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 115,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 62,379 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $443,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.7% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.87. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

