Navera Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Navera Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.0% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $294.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $307.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

