Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $618.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.36 and a 200 day moving average of $556.98. The company has a market capitalization of $762.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

