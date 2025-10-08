Kidder Stephen W Raises Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chubb were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $562,221,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 16.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,491,000 after acquiring an additional 629,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on CB
Chubb Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.