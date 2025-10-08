Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 395 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 53,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

