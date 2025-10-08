WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $925,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.36. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

