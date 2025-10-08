Financial Life Advisors Has $5.10 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,584 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.