Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 225 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average is $168.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

