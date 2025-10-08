Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

MA opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

