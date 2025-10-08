Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%
MA opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.