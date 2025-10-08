Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in Pfizer by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 64,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.