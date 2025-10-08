Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Legacy Trust purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.