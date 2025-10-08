REAP Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

