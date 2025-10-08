Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

ABT opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

