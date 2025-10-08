Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

