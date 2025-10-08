Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.18.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

