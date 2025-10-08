Kidder Stephen W Acquires 1,234 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.4%

CRM stock opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total value of $542,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,500,313.72. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,679,535. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

