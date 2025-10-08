Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37,587 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,587 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

