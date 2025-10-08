Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $844.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $736.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.94.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

