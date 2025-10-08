Somnio Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 731 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Somnio Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.2% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $386.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.85. The company has a market cap of $385.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.