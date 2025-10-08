Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $386.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $385.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

