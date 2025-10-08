Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $124.26. The company has a market capitalization of $486.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

