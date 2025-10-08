Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,341,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Workday by 36.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,117,000 after acquiring an additional 778,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,023 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.18. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

