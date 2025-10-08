Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $3.90 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $455.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $189.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.