Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 365 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $189.92. The company has a market cap of $455.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.