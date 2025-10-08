Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $480.91 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

