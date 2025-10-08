RMG Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.