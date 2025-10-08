Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $294.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $307.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

