Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,953 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 597.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 276,601 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $200.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.