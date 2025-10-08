Kidder Stephen W Acquires 1,310 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Intel were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 734,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Intel Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.