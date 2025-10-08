SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.9%

LRCX opened at $140.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

