Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,083 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after acquiring an additional 418,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,638 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after acquiring an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

