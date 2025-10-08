Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $773.67.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:PH opened at $751.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $748.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.56. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $779.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.