Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

