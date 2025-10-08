Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price objective (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Down 3.3%

BKNG opened at $5,242.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,512.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,312.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

