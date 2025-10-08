Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:PG opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

