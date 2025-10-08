Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,018,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 165,623 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter.

FVAL stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

